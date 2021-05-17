Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Safety Week: Rodney - We Have A Big Road Safety Problem

Monday, 17 May 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Matakana is a popular getaway destination - known for its stunning views and vineyards, but it’s also where vehicles travel at high speeds through or within the community.

As the owner of the busy Matakana Gull station, Gay Smith has seen many near misses as cars speed past Gull.

“Matakana is a friendly, caring community. Our kids and community members all deserve to feel safe in this beautiful part of Auckland; so when you drive past Gull, please be aware that a busy roundabout is just ahead there,” Gay Smith says.

As the Auckland area with the highest rate of road deaths and serious injuries, Rodney has a serious road safety problem.

As Road Safety Week kicks off today, Auckland Transport (AT) and the Matakana community, is asking drivers to stick to a safe speed as they travel through the area.

Rodney Local Board Chair, Phelan Pirrie, says it’s a heart-wrenching fact that Rodney has the highest rate of deaths and serious injuries in all of Auckland.

“Our residents have raised their safety concerns with us – particularly around vehicles exceeding speed limits near schools. Our community needs to keep working together positively and we can hopefully change our horrendous crash statistics.”

Rodney Local Board Deputy Chairperson Beth Houlbrooke agrees.

“In a tight-knit community like ours, these crashes have a big impact. We need to do everything we can to prioritise safety in our neighbourhood.”

Auckland Transport’s Executive General Manager of Safety, Bryan Sherritt, says no one should have to be injured or killed as they simply travel around Auckland.

“Rodney as a community has the highest rate of road deaths and serious injuries in Auckland. This is unacceptable and we need to do more. A Matakana community speed awareness campaign launches today - as we know this community is passionate about keeping its people safe.

“In rural areas, like a lot of Rodney, there are many hazards and different vehicles sharing the road. This awareness campaign is about people in the community working together. People’s lives come first and we need to prioritise safety. Our Vision Zero strategy sees us working towards a goal of no deaths or serious injuries on our transport system by 2050.”

