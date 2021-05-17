Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

End To Some Handcuffing Of Mums Welcomed

Monday, 17 May 2021, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner

Today’s announcement by Corrections to end the handcuffing of women in late pregnancy and after birth is a good first step to putting the wellbeing of mothers and babies first, Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara says.

Corrections announced today it would end the use of handcuffs and mechanical restraints for women at and over 30 weeks pregnant, during labour, and until after they were transported back in prison following birth.

“Every baby in Aotearoa deserves the best start in life – there is no exception for those born to a mum in prison,” Ms Philip-Barbara says.

“Handcuffing women close to and just after birth risks getting in the way of the critical bond between mums and babies that can ensure a loving connection and lifelong wellbeing. It is fantastic that Corrections has chosen to change this practice. This will make a real difference to both mums and babies.

“As part of our monitoring of mothers with babies units in prisons, the Office of the Children Commissioner has repeatedly recommended Corrections stop handcuffing women in late pregnancy and close to and just after birth.

“Our monitoring has shown that such degrading practice was not isolated or exceptional, but embedded and normalised. Today’s announcement is an acknowledgement that needs to change.

“How we treat the most vulnerable mothers and babies in prisons speaks volumes about how much we value the wellbeing of mums and babies overall. Corrections’ moves to end this practice are an encouraging first step in placing their wellbeing first.

“The Office of the Children’s Commissioner will continue to advocate for Corrections to urgently implement the actions and goals outlined in Hōkai Rangi – the visionary strategy for Corrections focussed on wellbeing.

“That strategy recommends better environments for mums and babies be provided outside prisons in high quality community placements.

“Corrections has already developed a blueprint for prioritising wellbeing, it’s now time to implement it,” Ms Philip-Barbara says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Children's Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 