Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 11:07 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate station network to predict beech seeding or masts, which are triggered by a significant temperature increase between two consecutive summers.

When forests seed, it provides food for native species but can also fuel an upsurge in rodents and stoats, predators which have devastating impacts on native species if not controlled.

DOC Principal Scientist Dr Graeme Elliott says the modelling shows a beech mast is very likely in southern Fiordland next year and may also occur in parts of North Otago, South Westland and North Canterbury, as well as in the central North Island.

“After a couple of years with little beech seeding anywhere, it’s looking like there will be a beech mast in a handful of places around the country in 2022,” he says.

“Although this past January and February weren’t especially warm, March was unusually hot in some places, which increased the overall summer temperature.”

The temperature difference is not as big outside of southern Fiordland, so there is less certainty full seeding will result in those areas, says Graeme Elliott.

“We will be monitoring flowering next spring using satellite imagery, and then in summer sampling seed in some forests to confirm where a mast is occurring.”

Rodents and stoats are also monitored, and predator control operations planned for priority conservation areas to protect our most vulnerable wildlife.

In 2019 DOC responded to the biggest beech mast in 40 years with predator control over a record 908,000 ha. Smaller but significant mast events also occurred in 2017, 2016 and 2014. There is some evidence climate change is increasing the frequency of forest seeding.

DOC will factor the new mast prediction into planning for next year’s Tiakina Ngā Manu predator control programme. Responding to a beech mast may result in the delay of some other already planned predator control work.

However, with no significant beech mast this year, there will be fewer predators in some areas. DOC’s Tiakina Ngā Manu programme for 2021 is for about 500,000 ha of priority conservation areas, including about 80,000 ha of trapping.

Planning for this year’s programme is well advanced including consultation with iwi and hapū, stakeholders, and local communities about proposed operations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 