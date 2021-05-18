Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ceremonial Tree Planting Launches $16m Restoration Package For Lower Waikato Catchment

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

The launch of a $16 million restoration works programme yesterday at Taniwha Marae was “collaboration at its finest”.

Representatives from the Government (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ministry for the Environment, Ministry for Primary Industries, Te Uru Rākau, the Department of Conservation), Waikato-Tainui, Waikato River Authority, Waikato Regional Council, Waikato District Council, mana whenua, contractors and landowners all got together for a blessing of four environmental restoration and climate resilience projects for the lower Waikato catchment.

These projects have been made possible thanks to funding from the Government’s COVID-19 recovery package, with extra funding also provided by Waikato River Authority, Waikato Regional Council and others. The intent of these projects is to significantly benefit our environment, increase resilience to climate change, help restore the health and wellbeing of the Waikato River, and provide jobs for iwi and local communities.

Waikato Regional Council CE Chris McLay said the lower Waikato catchment includes a giant floodplain, and its flood protection infrastructure created community resilience and economic stability.

“The funding we have received as part of Central Government’s COVID recovery response will help us replace ageing flood protection infrastructure, building with the environment and taonga species in mind, and undertake considerable environmental enhancements to reduce erosion, protect and restore freshwater quality and create habitat for biodiversity and mahinga kai species,” Mr McLay said.

“It has enabled us to accelerate these partnership projects, which may otherwise not have got off the ground, and create jobs to stimulate the economy.

“Altogether, about 80 FTE jobs will be created, more than 360,000 plants will go into the ground, nearly 300ha of land will be retired and about 180km of fencing will be built, with the support of landowners.”

MP Jamie Strange, who represented the Government, said when COVID-19 hit there was no understanding of “what this would mean for us … and here we are today”.

New Zealand had a low level of debt which meant the Government was able to extend and borrow, not just for wage subsidies but to create jobs, Mr Strange said.

He said the Government saw an opportunity to put that spend into the kind of country it wanted, and that was a country resilient to climate change. “We only have one planet.”

Waikato River Authority co-chair Tipa Mahuta said the programme was collaboration at its finest.

“When we get it right it feels like this, and this has to be the new normal.

“This has to be community led and driven for the change to be sustainable.”

Waikato Regional Council’s COVID-19 recovery funding:

  • Overall, Waikato Regional Council secured about $28m from the Government.
  • Regionally this funding will support approximately 300 jobs of varying durations.
  • Around $11m of the Government funding supports the four partnership projects launched in the lower Waikato.
    • Over $10m from MBIE for climate resilience projects
    • Nearly $1 million from MfE as part of the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme.
  • Other funding comes from:
  • Waikato River Authority - $1.2m
  • Waikato Regional Council - $5m
  • MPI Hill Country Erosion Fund, Te Uru Rakau 1BT, DOC and others – more than $500,000.
  • In total, more than $16m million will be spent on four projects for the lower Waikato catchment.
  • For other projects we have received funding for, go to waikatoregion.govt.nz/shovel-ready.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 