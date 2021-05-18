Get Your Gumboots On And Give Hope To Kiwi Kids

Show your support by taking part in I Am Hope’s Gumboot Friday on May 28th.

To give Kiwi kids struggling with mental health the opportunity to access free counselling services for when they really need it, I Am Hope is calling on Kiwis to show their support and donate this Gumboot Friday to help reach their $5 million goal.

The event will also feature a powerful mass Haka, led by Kiwi legend Wayne “Buck” Shelford.

“Having depression is like walking through mud every day. Last year was a struggle for everyone, but it had a huge impact on our kids and so many of them are still dealing with those feelings now,” says founder of I Am Hope, Mike King.

Schools, workplaces, and organisations are encouraged to get involved by putting on their gumboots and registering via the Gumboot Friday website.

Or head down to the Auckland Domain Grandstand with a gold coin on Gumboot Friday to join Mike King in walking 100km in the hopes to raise $100k in just 24 hours. 100% of all donations will go towards funding counselling sessions.

Event details:

When: Friday 28 May 10 AM

How: put on your gumboots, bring a gold coin, and join fellow Aucklanders at the Grandstand at Auckland Domain by attempting to walk 100km in the hopes of raising $100k in just 24 hours

