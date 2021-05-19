Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cyber Attack Cripples Waikato Hospitals - Expert Reaction

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: Science Media Centre

All phones and computers across Waikato DHB have been taken down by a cyber security incident, leaving clinical services scrambling.

The DHB has called in external help, and says it refuses to pay any ransom demanded.

The SMC asked experts to comment on the attack and the aging IT infrastructure that may have enabled it. Feel free to use these comments in your reporting or follow up with the contact details provided.

Professor Robin Gauld, Director, Centre for Health Systems and Technology, University of Otago, comments:

"For three decades we've known in New Zealand that our health information and clinical systems have been vulnerable to attack. So while this attack comes as no surprise, it is alarming and has had an impact on healthcare functions.

"Having disparate IT systems across the country's 20 DHBs is not helpful, which has been highlighted in many reports and stocktakes over the years, and more recently brought into stark relief by the Covid-19 pandemic. We need to have national IT systems and national security systems to deal with this kind of cyber threat."

No conflict of interest declared.

Professor Dave Parry, Department of Computer Science, AUT, comments:
 

"The recent cyber attack on Waikato DHB demonstrates the degree to which the health system depends on IT systems working efficiently. DHBs have some of the most complex collections of systems in the country – there is not just one system but a large collection of different systems, sometimes hundreds – that are used to support different departments and clinical areas. DHBs are much better prepared than they were a few years ago for cyber attacks, there are regular audits and GCSB and CERT are called in very rapidly. DHB systems represent critical infrastructure and of course hold very sensitive personal data.

"It is not yet clear exactly what sort of attack this was, but a few days ago there was an attack on the Irish health system in the form of “ransomware”. In this sort of attack, the attacker manages to get some of their software onto the victim’s network and this encrypts files, making them unreadable. The attacker then offers to give the victim the key to unlock the encryption in return for money - usually in the form of bitcoin or other cryptocurrency.

"If the victim doesn’t pay, then they will normally shut down access to systems, check for the attacker’s software and delete it. After that the victim will then restore the encrypted files from backups and start up the services again. Normally very little data if any is lost. Generally, once the attack software is identified, the DHB can set up its firewall and other security software to identify it and not allow it to run on the network. The complexity of DHB systems and the relatively small IT teams can make the shutdown/clean/startup process very demanding - they will be getting help from the rest of the health system and government. It would be reasonable to expect critical systems to be up and running again in a day or so at most.

"Getting the “malware” onto networks may have involved “phishing” or emails that included links that downloaded the software. The firewall updates should prevent the same software being downloaded again.

"Unfortunately, last week the Colonial oil pipeline in the US was attacked and apparently they paid $5 million to the attackers – this will probably have encouraged attacks by the same gang or similar ones. Government agencies very rarely pay ransoms, but health systems are always tempting targets because they are so high-profile."

No conflict of interest.

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 