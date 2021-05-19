Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Beautiful House Numbers Bring Meremere To Life

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 10:09 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Houses in the small Waikato town of Meremere now have a very distinguishing feature – house numbers!

House numbers are important to Meremere as the township doesn’t have letterboxes. This means emergency services rely on house numbers for location, but around half of the homes don’t have house numbers, or at least not ones that are easy to see or read.
 

Toi Ako Artspace from nearby Te Kauwhata have led the Meremere Street Number Project in partnership with Meremere local artist Melysa Tapiata over the past two months. The project was funded by a donation from Waikato District Council’s Te Kauwhata Community Committee. Local councillor Jan Sedgwick commends the project, and thinks it is a fabulous example of communities working together. “Te Kauwhata has a wealth of art experience through Toi Ako, which facilitated these workshops with local Meremere leaders”, she said.
 

Meremere residents were able to attend one of six offered workshops, where they could create their own painted or mosaic street number, or empower another community member to create one on their behalf. Alternatively, residents were able to order a mosaic kit and design their own number at home. Almost 100 residents participated in some way, producing over 80 colourful, creative and inspiring home numbers for the village.

Local Meremere member and Postie, Janice Harman said that the new house numbers give people’s homes a form of identity. “The project not only showcases the creative flair of our community, but it also brings us together and allows for some banter and connectivity to those you may not know as well, or haven’t seen for some time”, said Harman. Some participants were so captivated by the mosaic process that they have purchased their own nippers and plan to continue the hobby at their leisure.
 

The workshops and the resulting brand-new house numbers are one of Waikato District Council’s Blueprint* wins. Councillor Sedgwick endorsed the project and is excited that it has enthused the Meremere community to look at other art and beautification projects.
“It’s a great example of a little village that could – and did”, said Councillor Sedgwick.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 