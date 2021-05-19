Beautiful House Numbers Bring Meremere To Life
Houses in the small Waikato town of Meremere now have a very distinguishing feature – house numbers!
House numbers are
important to Meremere as the township doesn’t have
letterboxes. This means emergency services rely on house
numbers for location, but around half of the homes don’t
have house numbers, or at least not ones that are easy to
see or read.
Toi Ako Artspace from nearby Te
Kauwhata have led the Meremere Street Number Project in
partnership with Meremere local artist Melysa Tapiata over
the past two months. The project was funded by a donation
from Waikato District Council’s Te Kauwhata Community
Committee. Local councillor Jan Sedgwick commends the
project, and thinks it is a fabulous example of communities
working together. “Te Kauwhata has a wealth of art
experience through Toi Ako, which facilitated these
workshops with local Meremere leaders”, she
said.
Meremere residents were able to attend one of six offered workshops, where they could create their own painted or mosaic street number, or empower another community member to create one on their behalf. Alternatively, residents were able to order a mosaic kit and design their own number at home. Almost 100 residents participated in some way, producing over 80 colourful, creative and inspiring home numbers for the village.
Local Meremere member and Postie, Janice
Harman said that the new house numbers give people’s homes
a form of identity. “The project not only showcases the
creative flair of our community, but it also brings us
together and allows for some banter and connectivity to
those you may not know as well, or haven’t seen for some
time”, said Harman. Some participants were so captivated
by the mosaic process that they have purchased their own
nippers and plan to continue the hobby at their
leisure.
The workshops and the resulting
brand-new house numbers are one of Waikato District
Council’s Blueprint* wins. Councillor Sedgwick endorsed
the project and is excited that it has enthused the Meremere
community to look at other art and beautification
projects.
“It’s a great example of a little village that could – and did”, said Councillor Sedgwick.