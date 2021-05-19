Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Infrastructure Renewal Projects Roll Out Across District

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Nine infrastructure renewal projects are being rolled out across Kaipara District this year. The work has been funded as part of the Three Waters Reform process, after Kaipara District Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in August 2020. The Government-led programme has provided incentives for Councils to partner in the first stages of the Reform Programme. Councils are able to opt out of discussions at any future stage.

The first project – renewal of approx. 2,500m of watermain renewals in Haimona Street and Pirika Street, Dargaville – is nearing completion now.

Work is also starting on watermain renewals in Ruawai this week (from Monday 17 May). Our team and contractors are replacing approximately 3,440m aging watermain pipes along Freyberg Road, Well Street, and Jelllicoe Street (to just past the Reeve Street intersection).

In Te Kopuru, the wastewater treatment plant is getting a new and improved aerator in June.

Replacement of Maungaturoto’s raw watermain pipes will begin in June/July.

A number of other projects are in the design phase. These include; design and construction of critical wastewater pipes in Dargaville and Kaiwaka, realignment and replacement of approximately 1,000m of watermains along Hurndall and View Streets in Maungaturoto, remedial works for the Griffin Road reservoirs in Maungaturoto, and design and construction of a potable water truck filling station and associated watermain upgrade in Maungaturoto. Construction for these projects will begin in the second half of this year.

Kaipara District Council’s Water Design Engineer Simon Ruddenklau says the nine projects will deliver some much-needed rejuvenation for our ageing infrastructure.

“Like many districts around New Zealand, much of our waters infrastructure needs vital and costly replacements. We identified nine projects most in need of renewals, and are cracking on with the work now. Our team and contractors have almost completed the watermain renewal project in Dargaville and is now gearing up for the work in Ruawai.”

Kaipara District Mayor Dr Jason Smith says it’s important for Kaipara District Council to maintain a seat at the Three Waters Reform table.

“By opting in to the first stage of the Three Waters Reform last year, we remain part of the conversations, and can continue to represent best the interests of Kaipara people.”

“It has also brought funding for these urgent renewals, bringing real benefits to our communities.” says Mayor Smith.

