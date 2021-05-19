Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queen’s Birthday Football Festival Announcement

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Christchurch United

Christchurch, May 19, 2021. CHRISTCHURCH UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB IS PROUD TO announce the very first annual Queen’s Birthday Football Festival.

This new Football Festival will be held across two days and features a novel, innovative format to cater for all ages, genders, abilities.

The younger ones will be able to play inflatable football (free of charge), with those 9 -12 boys and girls playing in a 5-a-side football cup, 13-17-year-old’s playing Tennis Football, and those 18 and older up to 45+ playing in a 5-a-side tournament.

We invite sports clubs, schools, businesses, community groups, friends and families to register teams of 5- 7 players for 5-a-side football and teams of just 2 players for Football Tennis.

There will be up to 32 teams playing a 5-a-side simultaneously on 16 fields at the state-of-the-art Christchurch Football Centre. This showcases exactly how beneficial this community orientated, social football event is going to be. We welcome teams and their supporters to join us for two action-packed days.

With games varying for the age ranges, 5-a-side is just as exciting if not better than a game of 11-a-side. There are many key elements of the smaller game:

  • More touches, more skills, more play.
  • Better for fitness.
  • Less dependent on weather.
  • More convenient and easier to get a team together.
  • More enjoyable.

With a tournament of this caliber, there will be a great crowd coming together over Queen’s Birthday weekend. Registrations on EventBright will close on Monday 31 May 2021, with all fee’s needing to be paid by 5 June 2021.

