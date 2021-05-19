Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Southern Landfill Transfer Station To Close For Repairs

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council


Wellington’s Southern Landfill Transfer Station is to close temporarily on weekdays while the roof replacement is being carried out – but it will be open as usual at weekends.

Work on the replacement starts Monday 14 June and is expected to last for at least five weeks. The closure will impact domestic customers dropping-off general waste, hazardous waste and green waste, but commercial waste operators will not be affected.

The Tip Shop, Recycle Centre and Capital Compost will remain open.

Manager, Waste Operations, Emily Taylor-Hall says the work is important for safety reasons, and urges people to plan ahead and be patient.

“This will cause some disruption, as the Transfer Station being closed during the week means weekends will be busy and we’re expecting long queues and delays. Our advice to customers is to try and get rid of their waste ahead of the work starting, and not to come unless it’s absolutely essential.”

Alternative disposal facilities are available at Seaview Transfer Station, Silverstream Landfill or Spicer Landfill in Porirua.

There is no ideal time to close the Transfer Station, but the works have been timed as best they can to minimise the impact on customers, says Emily.

“There is historically low demand for the Transfer Station during June and July. Initially, we considered keeping the Transfer Station open during the works, but unfortunately, this proved too risky from a health and safety perspective and significantly increased the cost of the project.

“The Transfer Station is about 25-years-old and is an important part of the Southern Landfill infrastructure. There is significant corrosion on the roof, and while there’s no immediate risk, it’s important to replace it now before it deteriorates any further.”

The roof is around 60 metres long by 8 metres wide, and provides shelter to users and minimises wind-blown litter.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 