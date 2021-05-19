Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

House Rendering – The New Normal On The Gold Coast

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

In the not-too-distant past, you’d have difficulty finding homes on the Gold Coast with rendering on the exterior. However, Gold Coast rendering is fast becoming the new normal. This simple painting process can offer a fresh polish to the look of an older home and even boost its value. On new homes being built now in Queensland, rendering has become an expected part of the process.

House rendering refers to the process in which a coating such as lime or cement is applied to a building’s façade. The aim is to create a smooth surface, slow the ageing process, and protect brickwork. It can sometimes even act as insulation, depending on the type of material used. This keeps your house dry even in rainy weather. Homes will, of course, age over time due to weathering and wear and tear, but rendering can slow this process, extending the life of the walls by 10+ years.

This painting technique has not gained traction in Australia and New Zealand until recently. It has started being used by homeowners as they have gained a better understanding of the financial and practical benefits of the rendering process.

With house prices rising, home improvements are also on the rise. People on the Gold Coast are looking for ways to add even more value to their homes. Rendering on the exterior is something that buyers actively seek out, as they want to make sure that the outside of the house will not deteriorate quickly in the harsh climate. Many homeowners have found that the cost of the application is well worth it as it can raise the value of their homes. Rendering can also hide imperfect brickwork and modernise the outside of the home, making it more appealing to potential buyers.

