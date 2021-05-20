Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Toilet Upgrades On A Roll In Marlborough

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 10:01 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A number of the district’s dunnies have had a spruce up over the past six months, including one of Marlborough’s oldest public conveniences in Seymour Square.

Havelock’s flash new conveniences located in the main street on State Highway 6

The chain was finally pulled on the aged restrooms at the end of last year, and work on the new high capacity, fully accessible toilet complex is scheduled to be completed in the next few weeks.

Council Parks and Open Spaces Officer Grahame Smail said the lavatory block was 50 years’ old, costly to maintain and not accessible. “The new building will also provide a storage area for the special equipment used to maintain the memorial fountain and other aspects of the Seymour Square premier park space,” he said.

Other loos that have been freshened up include Anakiwa (opened in December 2020) and Havelock (opened in March 2021). Others on the list for upgrades over the next few months include the restrooms in Okiwi Bay, the Taylor Dam Reserve and the Collins Memorial Reserve.

“These new facilities are a big improvement for our visitors and locals both aesthetically and in terms of accessibility for everyone,” said Grahame.

Many of the toilet upgrades are co-funded by the Marlborough District Council and the Government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
