Tākina Receives 5-Star Green Star Design Certification

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 11:39 am
Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is proud to announce Tākina, the Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, has been awarded a 5-Star Green Star Design certification – the first convention centre in New Zealand / Aotearoa to achieve this standard.

The certification awarded by the NZ Green Building Council is an important project milestone incorporating industry leading environmental sustainability design and practices in Tākina.

A 5-Star Green Star NZ Custom Tool Certified Rating represents New Zealand excellence for environmental sustainability and leadership in green building – designed, built and operated in a way that minimises negative impacts on the environment and the people visiting and working in the building.

This is a great acknowledgement of the commitment that Council has made towards Wellington becoming a Zero Carbon Capital by 2050, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“This Green Star design rating is the first for any convention centre in the country. We’re pleased to be leading the way in this area, and this project is just one of the many sustainability initiatives we have in operation around the city. To date the building is running to budget and on schedule.”

Tākina’s green star design features include:

  • enhanced thermal insulation and high-performance double glazing from the unique sefar glazing system
  • efficient automatically controlled LED lighting, air conditioning and ventilation systems designed for improved thermal comfort and energy efficiency
    • Combined these create a 66% carbon reduction and 60% in energy savings when benchmarked against a comparable new build
  • water efficient fittings and rainwater harvesting system estimated to reduce potable water consumption by 30%
  • timber materials sourced from sustainable forestry.

Buildings Resilience Portfolio Leader Councillor Iona Pannett says: “Tākina will not be the Council’s only Green Star building. The revamped Central Library is also intended to be a Green Star building, and Council will look for other opportunities to ‘green’ more buildings.

“It is great to see business start to build and operate greener buildings. Commercial buildings that adopt green practices ensure the building has an efficient use of resources and minimises the impact on the environment around it, they also generally have reduced operating costs – so it’s a win-win for everyone.”

The certification was awarded by the New Zealand Green Building Council, part of an international network with more than 70 green building councils around the world.

Danny McComb, Project Director, says: “This project has considered the impacts on the environment, as well as the comfort and wellbeing of the people inside it.

“Increasingly conference and event organisers are looking at the values, attitudes and approaches to climate change and sustainability of venues and we expect that this will only increase.

“The Green Star certification of Tākina is a demonstrable indication of our commitment and leadership in this area.”

Tākina is on schedule to open in mid-2023.

