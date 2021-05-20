Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2021 New Zealand Bird Conference

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Birds New Zealand

 

The 2021 New Zealand Bird Conference will be held from 5-7 June (Queen’s Birthday Weekend) in Thames (Coromandel)

Join us for this important event and learn more about our country's unique birds! Over 2 days there will be a series of 10 to 15 minute presentations covering all aspects of New Zealand birds. It’s a great opportunity to find out the up to date information about our amazing seabirds, shorebirds and land birds. Key speakers will include: Phil Battley (Migrating godwits continue to reveal and surprise), Emma Feenstra (To disturb or not disturb: methods of monitoring kiwi), Thomas Mattern (What’s up with Erect-crested penguin numbers) and Colin Miskelly (Fifty years of unusual birds and rarities).

Details and online registration are available on https://www.birdsnz.org.nz/nz-bird-conference/ and in the attached flyer.

We are welcoming anyone interested in birds to Thames!

2021 NZ Bird Conference Team
 

