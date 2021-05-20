Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Love Local Back By Popular Demand

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Following the huge success of October’s Love Local Expo where more than 5000 people visited more than 120 businesses exhibiting at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua is now gearing up for the next Love Local in June.

The popular expo gives the community a chance to support Porirua businesses and check out the best the region has to offer.

Love Local will feature a wide variety of stalls and exhibits, showcasing a diverse array of products and services, plus delicious kai and fun activities for tamariki.

Iconic Porirua business Whittaker’s has once again thrown their support behind the event, giving visitors to the expo the chance to win a year’s supply of their chocolate, which is crafted right here in Porirua. To enter, visitors just need to fill out an entry card and make a purchase from any business.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the Love Local initiative is part of Porirua City Council’s Covid Recovery Strategy and its purpose is to support businesses, which is why the expo is free for visitors and exhibitors.

"We want to give local business owners as many opportunities as possible to make important connections with the community and grow their brands. It’s great that we can also take advantage of the recent community swing to support local," she says.

"We also want to introduce our residents - and visitors from across the region - to our city’s innovative businesses and show them the best of Porirua.

"Because all the vendors, exhibitors, food trucks and entertainment will be Porirua-based businesses, you can take heart when attending the expo that your support will directly feed into our local business community," Mayor Baker says.

It’s best to bring cash on the day as not all vendors will have eftpos available. For a full list of exhibitors check out poriruacity.govt.nz/lovelocalexpo.

Where: Te Rauparaha Arena

When: 10am-4pm, Saturday 12 June

