Kindergartens Welcome Increase In Focus On Children

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Kindergartens Aotearoa

Kindergartens Aotearoa welcomes the government move to increase benefits in six weeks’ time, with all benefits going up by $20 a week, and further increases next April bringing total rises of up to $55 a week.

This was the most significant new spending initiative announced in the 2021 budget this week.

“This will make a massive difference to the wellbeing of children and families” says spokesperson Amanda Coulston. “Our teachers and staff work with children and families each day facing issues relating to poverty, which causes significant stress to families.”

The extra funding will pay for food and transport, clothing and heating, doctor’s bill for adults and many other essentials that families are currently doing without.

Kindergartens Aotearoa represents eight regional kindergarten associations responsible for 365 kindergartens. and other early learning services, stretching from north Auckland to South Otago and catering for 18,500 families.

“We also welcome other initiatives in the budget that support communities, children and families, including funding for Māori housing initiatives. Such initiatives will improve housing supply and help reduce inequities,” says Coulston. “Improving the lives of children in Aotearoa New Zealand ensures they are ready and able to learn – and that’s good for everyone.”

