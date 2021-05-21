Council Building Closed This Morning
Friday, 21 May 2021, 5:58 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton City Council’s Municipal Building at 260
Anglesea Street is closed until midday
(12pm).
Overnight, Council received a bomb threat on
the Municipal Building.
The Police are investigating.
At this stage, it’s considered a low-level
threat.
For the safety of staff and customers, the
Municipal Building is closed until midday. This will allow
Police to complete a thorough check of the building and
advance their
investigation.
