Have Your Say On The Education And Training (Grants—Budget Measures) Amendment Bill

This bill would amend the part of the Education and Training Act 2020 that is about funding early childhood services and certified playgroups.

The Act sets out that early childhood services and certified playgroups receive annual grants from the Government. The Minister determines the amount granted and can set conditions about how the money is to be spent.

This bill would enable the Minister to specify what conditions or purposes grants may be paid for. These would include employment conditions such as remuneration and purposes such as employment relations aims.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think. The Chairperson of the Education and Workforce Committee has called for submissions on this bill.

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 4 June 2021.

For more details about the bill:

