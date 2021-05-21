Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington’s 10-Year Plan Draws Thousands Of Submissions

Friday, 21 May 2021, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Public feedback on Wellington City Council’s draft 10-Year Plan for 2021-31 has recorded one of the strongest consultation responses with close to 2000 submissions received and 180 oral submitters heard.

“A 1000-strong survey of Wellington residents was also conducted to ensure the Council heard the widest feedback possible on what is one the most ambitious 10-Year Plans in the history of the City Council,” said Mayor Andy Foster.

The plan asked Wellingtonians for feedback on seven key areas:

  1. Investment in the Council’s three-waters infrastructure
  2. Wastewater laterals (the pipes connecting property to the water main underneath the road corridor)
  3. Funding for cycleway networks
  4. How to fund our commitment to reducing emissions through Te Atakura – First to Zero
  5. Te Ngākau Civic Square funding for future work - especially relating to decisions on the future of the Municipal Office Building and Civic Administration Building (both presently empty)
  6. How to fund the repair and upgrade of the Central Library
  7. How we will reduce our dependence on pumping sludge across the city to the Southern Landfill and reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill.


“The significant level of response for feedback on the plan shows strong community support for the Council’s strategic direction and plans for increased investment in three-waters and cycling infrastructure, resilience and climate change response,” said Mayor Foster.

“Our vision for the 10-Year Plan is to deliver across four strategic platforms. Environmental for a sustainable, climate friendly eco-capital. Social for a people-friendly, compact, safe and accessible capital city. Cultural for an innovative, inclusive, and creative city. Economic for a dynamic and sustainable economy.

“This 10-Year Plan is about addressing present and future infrastructure, supporting a vibrant economy, investing in greater iwi representation, enhancing city safety and making our civic buildings more resilient.

“In fact, many submitters are asking the Council to do more, but we can’t do everything, and the Council will need to balance what is affordable while delivering an 10-Year Plan focused on lifestyle, infrastructure and resilience.

“It’s also important to leave headroom to address the city’s future decisions on transport, housing, and other unknowns and this is a budgetary approach that has been adopted by central government. It is prudent and talks to resilience.

“Wellington is an amazing city with an incredible future and this council is committed to delivering the best outcomes made possible by this plan.

“We have heard from thousands of people and we thank you all for your feedback as this will help with final decisions and next Thursday the Long-Term Plan/Annual Plan Committee will make decisions on the plan following the public submissions and hearings,” said Mayor Foster.

