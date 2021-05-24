Hazardous Waste Event A Hit For Hamiltonians

On Saturday 22 May 2021, more than 170 Hamiltonians attended Hamilton’s household hazardous waste drop-off event funded by Waikato Regional Council to dispose of household hazardous materials safely and free of charge.

Several Hamiltonians were pleased with the well-organised event, explaining that it has helped to create much needed space at home.

“What an excellent idea” said Hamilton resident Raelene.

“It’s not easy getting rid of things like paint cans and old cleaning products, they sit in the garage generating rust. I read about the event in the paper and immediately signed up,” she said.

Waikato Regional Council Waste Prevention Advisor Valerie Bianchi was happy with the level of interest leading up to the event and the amount of people that signed up beforehand.

“171 registrations, 755 items and 3396 kilograms of hazardous waste were recorded through the event registration portal. A flurry of registrations in the first 24 hours did cause a few teething issues, however the team managed to overcome these, while also increasing the event capacity due to the demand.

“Having people sign up before the event meant the team knew what items to expect and could set up the site appropriately, however we did accept a few extra items that showed up on the day,” said Bianchi.

Some of the items included paint cans, household cleaning products, motor-oil and even two large barrels of salmon oil.

Although the event was a one-off, Hamilton City Council Resource Recovery Advisor Kirsty Quickfall wants to remind residents that some hazardous materials like paint, batteries, household chemicals and motor oil can be taken to the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre in Frankton to be disposed of free of charge.

“This is an awesome service that our contractor EnviroWaste provides to help keep hazardous materials out of our waterways, reducing leachate generated from landfills, and ultimately helping to protect our environment.”

Quickfall urges residents to check out fightthelandfill.co.nz if you’re unsure about what hazardous materials can be dropped off free of charge.

