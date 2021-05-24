$160,000 Granted To Support Play, Active Recreation And Sport Projects For Young People By Sport Hawke’s Bay

Seventeen projects have been funded in the latest round by Sport Hawke’s Bay to support projects aimed at getting more young people active in play, active recreation and sport.

This brings the total amount funded in Year 1 of the Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa fund to $649,843, spread across 85 successful applications. There is one month left in the first year of funding, with applications now being accepted for the June round which closes on 10th June.

Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa is a partnership between Sport New Zealand and Sport Hawke’s Bay. The fund aims to support programmes or projects that focus on play, active recreation and sport experiences for tamariki and rangatahi.

Applications are encouraged from a wide range of organisations that provide play, active recreation and sport opportunities for tamariki and rangatahi.

Community Partnership Advisor, Kate Benny says “Through this latest funding round we have been able to support a wide range of projects that at the end of the day will be of benefit to tamariki and rangatahi across our Hawke’s Bay community”.

“There are some exciting projects in this latest round including opportunities for young people to experience Ki ō rahi, waka taurua in schools and activation our community through play.”

Play applications are the main beneficiary in the May round with a total of $89,072 being spread across 5 applications. Play is a vital part of children's physical and cognitive development. Sport Hawke’s Bay is supporting and advocating for play in several ways throughout the region. This work is supported by Tina Haslet, Play Lead. “The Tū Manawa fund has been instrumental in supporting play applications here in Hawke’s Bay. Through the fund we have been able to support schools and most recently Councils to enable play in their communities”

“Play is vital for New Zealand's children and young people. Research shows that play has many benefits for children, families, and the wider community. It has a critical role in everyone’s ability to be active for life.”

Round 7 of the Fast Fund is open now. A slight change has been made to this latest round with a maximum of $5,000 to be granted per successful project.

Benny says “As always, we really encourage anyone looking at applying for funding to have a read over our guidelines on the website and to get in touch with one of the team here at Sport Hawke’s Bay before applying. The more organisations we can support the better, we are here to help”.

Details on Year 2 of available funding for Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa in Hawke’s Bay will be released following the June round.

For a full list of successful applicants see below or click the funding tab at www.sporthb.net.nz

Organisation Project Name Amount Funded Atea a Rangi Educational Trust Sailing Waka Taurua in Schools $6,000 Hawke’s Bay A&P Society Agri-Hussle Challenge $4,380 Hawke’s Bay Lawn Tennis & Squash Club Inc Taiohi e purei ana i te kamokamo (Youth Playing Squash) $3,000 Irongate School Loose Parts Play for Our Kura $4,500 Omakere School Play at Omakere $5,860 Paharakeke Sports Club Tai Tāma Tāne Pūrotu $4,000 Rongomauri Camberley School Tū Ora Heretaunga $4,500 Sherenden and Districts School Rural Cluster Ki Ō Rahi Whakataetae $3,000 St Joseph’s Waipukurau Ki o Rahi, Traditional Maori Games and Mentoring $3,000 Super Sixes Charitable Trust Super Sixes Hawke’s Bay $3,066 The GPS Trust Lions Fitness Academy $5,400 Waipukurau School Traditional Maori Games at Waipukurau School $2,500

Full Fund

Organisation Project Name Amount Funded Central Hawke’s Bay District Council Central Hawke’s Bay Play Trailer $11,332 Central Hawke’s Bay District Council Central Hawke’s Bay Play Activator $23,000 Hastings District Council Hastings Mobile Pump Track $40,000 Horizon Basketball Trust Valyou Girls Basketball $9,000 Sense Rugby Sense Rugby Hawke’s Bay $28,000

