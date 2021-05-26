Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Annual Walkathon Raises Thousands For Charity

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 5:37 am
Press Release: Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at NZ Inc

New Zealand’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community held its 13th annual walkathon on the 22nd of May 2021. A regular event in the community’s calendar, the walk has raised thousands for charity over the years. The annual event is organized entirely by volunteers, with 100% of funds raised passed on to the charities. This year’s walk raised nearly $8000 which will be split between Blind Low Vision NZ and Humanity First NZ.

“Charity and looking after those in need forms an important corner stone of Islam. We want to play our role in reaching out to those who may be in need of any special assistance, and holding walks like this is our way of serving humanity”, says the community’s spokesman Dr Nadeem Ahmad. “The Blind Low Vision New Zealand and Humanity First charities have both been worthy recipients of our support in the past years, and through their work continue to serve countless people both in New Zealand and beyond. It is both our duty as Muslims and a privilege to be part of this process.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is well known to support charities throughout the world and has raised several million dollars internationally through events such as walkathons. The New Zealand chapter of the Ahmadiyya community continues to be at the forefront of supporting humanitarian causes and disaster relief, may it be by raising money, or by physically reaching out through activities such as new year’s day clean ups, earthquake relief, or supporting local centres like the Auckland City Mission.

Over a hundred participants took part in this year’s walk, along with representatives of Blind Low Vision NZ. The walk was followed by a barbeque lunch sponsored by Mr Sheikhil Khan of Mike Pero New Zealand, and special prizes were given to the individuals with the highest amounts raised.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a worldwide reformist movement in Islam, with millions of followers in over 210 countries. It is acknowledged worldwide for its sincere efforts to establish global peace, and for its work towards charitable causes.

For more details and to take part please contact: 0800 Y ISLAM (0800 9 47526) Toll free.

