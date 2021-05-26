New Ahaura Bridge Opening Event Postponed

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is postponing an opening event for the new Ahaura Bridge near Greymouth originally planned for this weekend.

A firm date for opening the SH7 bridge will be confirmed in coming days.

In recent days, a rafting accident on the Ahaura River not far from the bridge, caused a rethink on the opening date, says Waka Kotahi Acting Director Regional Relationships Ian Duncan.

“Our thoughts are with friends and family and the emergency response team members at this time.”

Waka Kotahi will advise the new bridge opening event as soon as we are able, he says.

