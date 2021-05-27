Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Supply Update For 27 May.

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 9:48 am
Press Release: Watercare

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges0mm1.5mm
Waitākere Ranges0mm1.5mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:49.25%
Yesterday:49.41%
Normal for this time of year:76.9%

Water consumption:

Target for May 2021:430 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption412 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average405 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update.

