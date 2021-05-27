Mondelēz New Zealand And Conservation Volunteers New Zealand Kick Off Papakura Stream Restoration Project

Mondelēz New Zealand (MDLZ NZ), maker of Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pascall, Oreo and Philadelphia, and Conservation Volunteers New Zealand (CVNZ) today announce a multi-year project aimed at restoring and protecting the Papakura Stream. The Papakura Stream in South Auckland runs from Brookby to the Manukau Harbour via the Pahurehure inlet and is approximately 63 km long with a catchment covering 4,100 ha. The restoration of this significant freshwater system will include installing fencing, planting native trees and shrubs, weed control, litter cleanups and community engagement.

The multi-faceted project will kick off with the planting of 12,500 trees and the installation of nearly 400 metres of Future Posts fencing, made from recycled soft plastics. In addition to the conservation element of the project, the project will teach people about the recycling of soft plastics and how these materials can be turned into new products such as fencing and gardening boxes.

“This is an incredibly important project for us as it combines both conservation efforts as well as consumer awareness around recycled materials and underscores our commitment to protecting the environment,” says Cara Liebrock, Managing Director, Mondelēz New Zealand. “We want to illustrate the importance of collecting and recycling soft plastics and divert it from landfill. It’s a great step forward in achieving New Zealand’s goal of transitioning towards a circular economy.”

The stream restoration project also includes an educational element for schools focused on the longfin eel, one of New Zealand’s threatened species which calls the Papakura Stream its home. Poor understanding of the species has led to general disregard for the important role this species plays in freshwater ecosystems. The survival of the longfin eel is intricately linked to healthy waterways and requires action to help ensure its protection.

Beyond the longfin eel, protecting the Papakura Stream will help many native species including inanga and banded kokopu which live in the stream itself. Increased tree cover will also provide food and habitat for bird species including kākā, bellbirds, kereru, tūī and New Zealand’s only native mammal, the long-tailed bat.

“The Papakura Stream Restoration Project is a multi-stakeholder programme that encourages local boards, landowners, corporates and the community to work together on a common goal – the restoration of the Papakura Stream. We aim to not only make a difference to stream health, but also mobilise and educate as many people as possible on the importance of getting involved in the protection of our waterways.” Siobhan O’Grady, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Conservation Volunteers New Zealand.

In 2020, CVNZ, in partnership with the Papakura, Manurewa and Franklin Local Boards and Auckland Councils Healthy Waters Team, conducted a landowner engagement survey which identified community members keen to get involved in the project. Since that time, CVNZ has engaged additional partners and sponsors such as Mondelēz New Zealand, One Tree Planted and Million Meters Streams Project to grow the programme.

“Community involvement is an essential aspect to any restoration project. Engaging with those that have the Papakura Stream running through their property, as well as those that operate businesses or reside in the wider catchment, is paramount to ensuring there is a community who are supported to take on a role as caretakers and guardians.” Bianca Lily, Intermediate Healthy Waters Specialist, Healthy Waters Team, Auckland Council.

The Papakura Stream Project extends the ongoing conservation efforts between CVNZ and MDLZ NZ and will commence on Wednesday, 26 May. The project will require the ongoing work of volunteers to help with the weed control, litter collection and tree planting. For more information or to learn how to get involved, visit the Conservations Volunteers website.

About Mondelēz New Zealand:

Mondelēz New Zealand creates delicious moments of joy with a range of iconic brands, including Cadbury, Pascall, Toblerone, The Natural Confectionery Company, Sour Patch, Green & Black’s, Philadelphia, Oreo and belVita breakfast biscuits. Mondelēz NZ is committed to making a positive impact and contribution in New Zealand through local community partnerships with Conservation Volunteers NZ, Netball New Zealand, and KidsCan. We are committed to making sure our snacks are not only right for people but also right for the planet – from the raw materials we rely on to the communities we live and engage in.

About Conservation Volunteers NZ:

Established in 2006 in New Zealand, with offices in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Punakaiki, CVNZ works in partnership with community and with all levels of government, non-governmental organisations and many of New Zealand’s top businesses to tackle a diverse range of conservation projects. We bring people together to connect with each other and to care for the natural places we all cherish. We believe in a healthy and sustainable environment, and for everyone to be involved in managing and protecting that environment. Our vision is ‘inspiring change by connecting people with nature’.

© Scoop Media

