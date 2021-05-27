Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua Wetland Project Applauded With Call For Better Freshwater Rules

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird is celebrating the announcement of a new wetland restoration project near Lake Horowhenua, and calling for strong rules for wetlands and freshwater protection around the country.

"The Horowhenua branch of Forest & Bird have been working for years to plant native vegetation at Lake Papaitonga. We're excited to see their important work become part of a larger project to restore wetlands and bring back Lake Horowhenua from breaking point," says Forest & Bird spokesperson Tom Kay.

"Lowland lakes like Horowhenua, and their surrounding wetlands, are important habitat for fish and birds but have become incredibly polluted across the country, or we’ve lost them entirely."

"We need to restore areas like Lake Horowhenua, but these kinds of projects are the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff for managing our freshwater problems."

"It's incredibly important the government has strong rules to prevent pollution and habitat loss in the first place. Current freshwater rules are not good enough."

"We need a limit on nitrogen pollution levels in our rivers, lakes, and streams that protects ecosystem health. We also need all industries to play by the rules, including commercial vegetable growers. They are the primary source of pollution in the Horowhenua area, but they’re essentially exempt from freshwater rules at the moment.”

"And we need the 80% of wetlands that are on private land to be better protected by government and local councils."

"Prevention is far better than cure for our freshwater habitats," says Mr Kay.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 