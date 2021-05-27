Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Loses Passionate Environmental Champion

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says Hamilton hearts will be heavy today given the death of one of the city’s most generous and passionate environmental champions.

Bunny Mortimer, alongside her husband John Mortimer, gifted the 20-hectare Taitua Arboretum to the city in 1997. Bunny died today, just five months after receiving one of the city’s highest honours, the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal. Her husband, who passed away in 2018, received the Medal posthumously at the same ceremony.

The Mortimers began planting trees and shrubs in the early 1970s on their west Hamilton property. Over the years they collected and planted more than 1,500 seeds and cuttings from China, New Zealand, the United States and Australia.

Bunny Mortimer (front right), walks alongside Mayor Southgate at the opening of the Waiwhakareke Park in November 2019.

In 1997, the 20-hectare block, by then a fully-fledged arboretum, was gifted to the city.

The arboretum is now maintained by Hamilton City Council on behalf of all Hamiltonians. It was formally opened to the public in 2004 and hosts 100,000 visitors each year who stroll the pathways from 8am until just before dusk.

“It is an absolutely beautiful spot, full of mature trees, rare shrubs, woodlands and wonderful bird life,” Mayor Southgate said.

“There is no charge and it’s a truly lovely place for families to picnic, connect and enjoy nature right here in our city. That is exactly what the Mortimer’s envisaged when they gifted their incredible legacy and what we must do now is look after it, appreciate and enjoy it.”

Southgate said her heart skipped a beat today when she was told today of Bunny’s passing.

“While it was not unexpected, I am so pleased I was able to spend time with her last December and honour her on behalf of our city. I know she was truly touched by that.”

When receiving her medal last year, Bunny said it was her husband’s idea to give the arboretum to the city. His decision was supported by the entire family.

“They were a very generous, very humble couple whose decision will have an impact for generations,” Southgate said.

“Councillors and Hamilton City Council staff send our sincere condolences to their family and friends and we will be forever grateful to them.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 