Final Step For Housing In Peacocke

Much-needed new housing is a step closer in Peacocke after Hamilton City Council moved to the final stages of procurement for a major wastewater connection.

The contract to build a wastewater transfer pumping station and associated works is now out for tender. The project is expected to cost around $25M and is the last major piece of infrastructure needed to service new housing in the area.

Chair of Council’s Strategic Growth Committee Councillor Dave Macpherson said three years on from confirming funding via the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, this is the third of a trio of key pieces of infrastructure in the area.

“This project is the final piece of the puzzle to enable new housing. Our staff, partners and Elected Members have moved fast to make the most of Government’s commitment to funding the infrastructure we need in Hamilton, and I’m proud to say we’re on track and delivering on our promises.”

Most of the pump station will be constructed underground – up to 8.5m below ground level. The structure aboveground incorporates artwork and interpretive signage to tell the story of the area.

Cr Macpherson said it’s about far more than just growing our city. The project also includes more than 1.5km of pipe work to bring the Fitzroy area into the catchment to support operation and reduce demands on Hamilton’s western wastewater network.

“Our approach to Peacocke, and Hamilton’s future, is making sure we’re growing in a sustainable way that doesn’t leave our existing communities behind,” he said.

“As well as enabling new houses to be built, this project will go a long way to improving the resilience and service we provide to other areas of the south-west.”

The pump station will transfer wastewater from Peacocke and Fitzroy via new pipelines over the Waikato River bridge (currently under construction), along the East Town Belt and Wairere Drive to connect into the city’s existing wastewater network near Crosby Road. Work by contractors CB Civil on the pipelines north of Cobham Drive is already well under way.

CB Civil’s project manager and director Jamie Campbell said he was pleased with his team’s progress on the pipelines so far.

“Construction of the pipelines is tracking well ahead of schedule. Our team are working collaboratively with Council and the designers to ensure the successful delivery of the project. We anticipate being finished this part of the Peacocke wastewater projects by early 2021.”

Construction of the transfer station and associated works is expected to get under way later this year and be completed in mid-2023.

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3M 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1M of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, a transport network that caters for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, opening the area to the Waikato River, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

