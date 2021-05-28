Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Paekākā Proposed As Official Name For Inner-city Area In Wellington

Friday, 28 May 2021, 11:31 am
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is inviting public submissions on officially assigning Paekākā to the inner-city area of Wellington covering the Botanic Garden precinct, Anderson Park, and Bolton Street Memorial Park.

The Board will accept submissions for or against from 27 May 2021 until 28 June 2021. The proposed name is not for a suburb, but covers a wider area of traditional significance to mana whenua.

“The Board invites submissions from anyone who wants to have a say about this name proposal – particularly the local community,” says Wendy Shaw, Board Secretary.

Wellington City Council submitted the proposal after mana whenua Taranaki Whānui gifted the name to them.

Key reasons for proposing the name include recognising Māori history and traditional resource use in the area, as well as making a connection to the recovery of kākā in Wellington, now once again found in the area.

For further information, including the extent and how to make a submission can be found at https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/place-name-consultation/17098.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 