Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work To Start On Frankton Stormwater Upgrade

Friday, 28 May 2021, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Work to upgrade the Frankton stormwater system is due to start in early June.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property and Infrastructure, Pete Hansby, said the upgrade will improve resilience to the district’s stormwater network, and meet the needs of both current residents and projected future growth in the area.

“In large stormwater events localised flooding occurs in parts of Frankton as the current network is not large enough. This upgrade will ensure the network can manage such events,” said Mr Hansby.

The project involves upgrading approximately 600m of stormwater pipe along Lucas Place, between the roundabouts at Sir Henry Wigley Drive and Hawthorne Drive.

Downstream pipes will be upgraded through an easement down Douglas Street and turning into Robertson Street.

Stormwater upgrades work will also take place on Kawarau Place, the lower end of Riverside Road, and Magnolia Place.

The upgrade complements earlier work on the Frankton stormwater network in 2019, near the BP roundabout down to the lake edge. New pipes from this project will connect to previous upgrades.

It will also result in better treatment of stormwater before it enters the lake.

As part of the project, a full road rehabilitation will be undertaken on Lucas Place.

“Lucas Place pavement requires regular maintenance so we will be upgrading it, and approximately 250m of Hawthorne Drive intersected by the roundabout with Lucas Place and the entrance to the Remarkables Park shopping complex.”

Council has appointed HEB Construction to undertake this work following a competitive tender process conducted from January to March 2021.

There will be some disruption while this work is underway, including lane closures, road closures, and detours in place.

“Access will be maintained for residents and businesses. It is likely there will be some noise, but we will work with contractors to minimise this as much as possible,” said Mr Hansby.

Stormwater upgrades will take place from early June through to September, and road rehabilitation will take place from September to early November.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 