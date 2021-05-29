Stuff Shines At 2021 Voyager Media Awards

Stuff is celebrating a slew of wins at the country’s leading media awards, with journalists across New Zealand recognised for excellence in journalism. Stuff picked up 19 wins across the 66 categories, including the coveted Reporter of the Year, Editorial Executive of the Year, and Voyager Newspaper of the Year, among others.

Stuff’s #MetooNZ Editor Alison Mau was crowned Reporter of the Year, while Pou Tiaki Editor Carmen Parahi picked up Editorial Executive of the Year.

Judges praised Mau for her contribution to New Zealand’s social improvement in 2020.

“Alison Mau is leading the exposure of sexual harassment. Alison Mau’s revelations concerning two well-known figures in New Zealand’s academic life were fearless, determined pursuits that deserve the highest commendation.”

Best Editorial Campaign or Project went to Stuff’s Our Truth: Tā Mātou Pono, spearheaded by Carmen Parahi. Judges called it “courageous” and said the work eclipsed every other entry with the depth of its apology for racism towards Māori in Aotearoa.

The Weekend Press was crowned Voyager Newspaper of the Year and Weekly Newspaper of the Year. The Press, which celebrated its 160th birthday this week, also picked up Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year and Best Newspaper Front Page.

Judges hailed The Press as “a clear winner” with its finger on the pulse of an evolving Canterbury community. “It is a comprehensive, substantial, diverse and thoughtfully edited paper and is closely attuned to its community and their interests.”

In a year where news centred squarely around Covid-19, Stuff’s Charlie Mitchell won Science Journalist of the Year and reporter Cecile Meier picked up the nib Health Journalism Scholarship - Senior.

Stuff was also recognised for expertise in video. Best Documentary/Series went to the synchronously heart-wrenching and heartwarming story Emma, by Stuff Circuit. Judges said it was the runaway winner with world-class storytelling, well-considered production values, a riveting original storyline and a charismatic central character.

Video Journalist Iain McGregor was named Video Journalist of the year, with his stories described as “beautifully crafted, every frame intentional”, and “truly exceptional work” by the judges.

Editorial Director Mark Stevens says being recognised in Stuff’s first year back in New Zealand ownership demonstrates the strength of Stuff’s commitment to trustworthy local journalism.

“The work that has been honoured this evening has had a real, positive impact on society. We’re proud to give a voice to all New Zealanders and shine a light on the stories that matter to all of us.”

Stuff’s 2021 Voyager Media Awards Winners:

GENERAL

Editorial Executive of the Year

Carmen Parahi

REPORTING

Reporter of the Year

Alison Mau

Science Journalist of the Year

Charlie Mitchell

Best Editorial Campaign or Project

Our Truth: Tā Mātou Pono

Best Reporting - Environment

Eloise Gibson

Best Reporting - Travel

Lorna Thornber

NEWSPAPERS

Voyager Newspaper of the Year

The Weekend Press

Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year

The Press

Weekly Newspaper of the Year

The Weekend Press

Best Newspaper Front Page

The Press

FEATURE WRITING

Feature Writer of the Year (long-form)

Mike White

Best Feature Writing - Social Issues, including Health and Education

Florence Kerr - Tame Iti

VIDEO

Video Journalist of the Year

Iain McGregor

Best Documentary/Series

Stuff Circuit - Emma

Best Feature Video

Abigail Dougherty - The Mystery of Mrs Muir

PHOTOGRAPHY

Best Photography - Features, including Portraits, Fashion, Food and Architecture

David White

Best Photography - Junior

Ricky Wilson

Best Photo-Story/Essay

Lawrence Smith

SCHOLARSHIPS

nib Health Journalism Scholarship - Senior

Cecile Meier

