Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Best Current Affairs Series: Te Ao With Moana Wins At 2021 Voyager Media Awards

Sunday, 30 May 2021, 5:02 am
Press Release: Maori Television

May 29, 2021

TE AO WITH MOANA continued its award-winning run when the show won Best Current Affairs Series at the 2021 Voyager Media Awards at a ceremony in Auckland last night.

In recognising the outstanding work of the TE AO WITH MOANA team, the judges praised both its commitment to profiling important issues and the detailed and responsible treatment of those stories: "...this compelling body of work by Māori Television was a strong illustration that racial inequality remains a grave problem in New Zealand’s criminal justice system...(The stories) featured rare interviews which were conducted with aplomb. The judges were particularly impressed with the segment “When a visit to a Police Station Goes Belly Up” which forensically unpacked a questionable forceful arrest responsibly without hyperbole. This is what public interest journalism is all about.”

Māori Television CEO, Shane Taurima, said the win was fantastic, given the show was up against strong competition, and because of the judges' recognition of high-quality current affairs journalism.

“News that educates people on key societal issues and informs conversation and debate lies at the heart of journalism – and all we do at Te Ao Māori News. Stories like those recognised by this award highlight the importance of having Māori newsrooms investigating and covering these key issues. Ka mau te wehi," said Mr Taurima.

TE AO with MOANA submitted three stories for consideration:

1. The Long Reach' by Moana Maniapoto brought together two of New Zealand's most high profile criminals, David Tamihere and Teina Pora.

2. Once Were Gangsters' by Hikurangi Jackson revealed the raw pain that lingers for gang members and their whānau even after they've left the gang life.

3. Police Belly Up' by Sarah Hall explored questionable police practices.

Last year Moana Maniapoto and TE AO with MOANA was the Supreme Award winner of the 2020 Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Journalism Awards.

The Voyager Media Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in New Zealand journalism and are managed and promoted by the News Publishers' Association.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 