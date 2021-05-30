Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire And Emergency Crews Supporting Flood Response In Canterbury

Sunday, 30 May 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is supporting Civil Defence and emergency services in response to the heavy rain in Canterbury.

Crews have been involved in two rescues this morning, where people in the Ashburton Forks area were trapped in flood waters, and also assisted in a search for a vehicle which was swept down the Ashley River.

We are also responding to calls from the public seeking help with flooding in their homes. At this stage, call volumes have not been unusually high.

Our Regional Coordination Centre has been activated and we are liaising closely with Emergency Management and Councils in Ashburton, Selwyn, Christchurch and Timaru to support local communities.

General safety information:

Motorists are reminded to respect all road closure signs and not to attempt to drive through floodwaters. Check local council websites for roading updates and safety information, and Waka Kotahi / NZTA for highway information.

