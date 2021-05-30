Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

All Lanes On The Auckland Harbour Bridge Re-opened

Sunday, 30 May 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency would like to acknowledge the patience of road users who experienced delays on the Auckland transport network this morning as lanes on State Highway 1 northbound over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and the Curran St on-ramp were closed.

All lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge as well as the Curran St on-ramp are now open.

Lanes were closed as Police facilitated a group of cyclists who breeched police cordons in order to cross over the bridge.

When notified of the pedestrian activity on the Current St on-ramp which leads to the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Waka Kotahi traffic managers acted quickly in a live traffic environment to close two northbound lanes to create a safe environment and maintain the remaining two northbound lanes.

This caused significant traffic disruption with road users urged to postpone travel or use the alternative western Ring Route (SH16).

