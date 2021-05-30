Timaru District Council Emergency Operations Centre Information Release No. 1

Date: 30 May 2021

Time: 9:30 am

Flooding and Heavy Rainfall Event

The heavy rain falling has caused river levels to rise with surface flooding throughout the region.

Areas particularly affected are the Geraldine Foothills, Geraldine and Temuka areas.

Timaru District Council and ECan staff are monitoring developments with support from local contractors.

Due to surface flooding only emergency travel should be undertaken in affected areas. Please exercise caution and drive to the conditions. No unnecessary travel should be taken.

Residents in low lying areas near waterways should prepare for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required.

The following roads are closed; Geraldine to Fairlie Highway, Winchester to Geraldine, Te Awa Rd closed at the Waihi River Bridge. There is extensive surface flooding on a number of other roads please check NZTA website for more details.

Te Moana Water Scheme users must conserve water as the current conditions have caused the Te Moana water scheme some problems and it is not producing water. Repairs could take some time, please conserve water until further notice.

Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required

For further information please contact Timaru District Council on (03) 687 7200

