Timaru District Council Emergency Operations Centre Information Release No. 2

Sunday, 30 May 2021, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Date: 30 May 2021

Time: 12:30 pm

Flooding and Heavy Rainfall Event: State of Emergency Declared

Timaru District Council Civil Defence has declared a State of Emergency. This is to allow Council and Partner agencies to carry out necessary tasks in the face of surface flooding and rising rivers due to continued heavy rainfall across the district.

Areas particularly affected are the Geraldine Foothills, Geraldine and Temuka areas, as well as areas to the north of our district.

Timaru District Council and ECan staff are monitoring developments with support from local contractors.

Due to surface flooding only emergency travel should be undertaken district wide. Please exercise caution and drive to the conditions. No unnecessary travel should be taken.

Residents in low lying areas near waterways should prepare for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required.

There are a growing number of road closures around the district in particular in the Geraldine – Winchester – Temuka areas. Major roads closures include SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie, Route 72 Winchester – Geraldine.

Anyone needing to move out of their current area due to emergency only, can get a current update on road closures by calling the main Council phone line on (03) 6877200.

Orari - Geraldine rubbish collection scheduled for Monday will be delayed.

Te Moana Water Scheme users must conserve water as the current conditions have caused the Te Moana water scheme some problems and it is not producing water. Repairs could take some time, please conserve water until further notice.

Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required

For further information please contact Timaru District Council on (03) 687 7200

