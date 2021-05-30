Flooding Canterbury Highways Update – 3.15 Pm, 30 May, 2021

Persistent, hard rainfall over Canterbury has closed a number of state highways today. Others are being watched and may be closed if surface flooding continues and as night approaches with reduced visibility.

“Please avoid travelling through South and Mid Canterbury and postpone your trips wherever possible on all these routes,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

SH73 linking the West Coast and Canterbury between Springfield/ Porter’s Pass and Castle Hill due a bridge approach washout and surface flooding is closed. This route will stay closed overnight and Monday morning at least. Next update midday Monday. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343640

SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine and since this afternoon, back to Rangitata, due to flooding across the highway and at key culverts/bridges is closed. Closure points are at Claytons Road (Fairlie end) and Earl Road (Geraldine end). This closure will be in place overnight. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343665

SH8 through Burkes Pass is likely to close later this afternoon ie Fairlie to Tekapo with culverts constantly filling with debris. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/343613

SH77 the inland route Darfield to Methven and Ashburton: Flooding near the Hawkins Bridge. The Selwyn River/ Waikirikiri has breached its banks at Glentunnel and is flowing across SH77 to the south. SH77 has been closed at this point and a detour on local roads is in place. This closure may be extended back to Windwhistle soon.

SH1 Ashburton at Saunders Road, Netherby, near the Racecourse, has surface flooding, please expect delays through this area. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadhazards/343549

SH1 south of Temuka: Due to flooding the highway is closed at Arowhenua Road/ the Opihi River. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343694

Kaikōura: People planning to travel through Kaikōura on SH1 should check the highway traffic map before heading off. More rain is forecast for later today and it is possible this highway could close overnight.

People can check this traffic map for changes later this afternoon and overnight. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

“Please check your local councils’ Facebook pages for specific information and avoid travelling along these flooded routes today,” says Ms Forrester.

https://www.facebook.com/TimaruDC/

https://www.facebook.com/AshburtonDC/

https://www.facebook.com/ChristchurchCityCouncil/

Environment Canterbury river flooding update page. Links/ numbers for text messaging the Canterbury rivers flood warnings also on this page: https://www.ecan.govt.nz/home/flood-warning/

Canterbury highway updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/11

New Zealand traffic update page: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

