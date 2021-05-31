Timaru EOC Emergency Information Release 2021 May 30 - No.4

Timaru District Council Emergency Operations Centre Information Release No. 4

Date: 30 May 2021

Time: 7:12 pm

Flooding and Heavy Rainfall Event: State of Emergency Declared

Timaru District Council Civil Defence has declared a State of Emergency. This is to allow Council and Partner agencies to carry out necessary tasks in the face of surface flooding and rising rivers due to continued heavy rainfall across the district.

As of 4:45pm Canterbury Civil Defence declared a state of emergency for the whole province.

Local areas most affected are the Geraldine Foothills, Geraldine, Winchester and Temuka areas, as well as areas to the north of our district.

Timaru District Council and ECan staff are monitoring developments with support from local contractors.

Due to surface flooding only emergency travel should be undertaken district wide. Drive to the conditions. No unnecessary travel should be taken.

Residents in low lying areas near waterways should prepare for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required. If you feel unsafe, don’t wait for conditions to worsen head to your local Civil Defence Centre. In an emergency call 111.

Civil Defence Centres are open in;

• Timaru at Southern Trust Events Centre – Morgans Road,

• Temuka at Alpine Energy Stadium, Temuka Domain (Motel accommodation in Temuka is completely booked out. Please head to Alpine Energy Stadium),

• Geraldine is operating 2 centres. One at Geraldine High School and one at St Andrews Church Hall, Cox Street.

• Please note - pets are welcome at CDC only if they are in a contained (i.e. crate).

There are a growing number of road closures around the district in particular in the Geraldine – Winchester – Temuka areas. Major roads closures include SH1 between Opihi River Bridge and Temuka River Bridge at Arowhenua. SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie, Route 72 Winchester – Geraldine.

A boil water notice is still in place for those on the Te Moana and Downlands Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships). This includes Arowhenua Māori School, Barton Rural School, Beaconsfield School and Cannington School.

Timaru District Council does not require schools to close but supports those that choose to close due to the poor weather conditions.

Redruth Transfer Station closed today and tomorrow. Geraldine Transfer Station will likely to be closed for several days. North Zone Rural Rubbish Collection is cancelled and will resume next Monday.

Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations.

Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and South Canterbury’s 100.3FM.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required

For further information please contact Timaru District Council on (03) 687 7200

