Flooding And Heavy Rainfall Event: State Of Emergency Declared

Monday, 31 May 2021, 9:00 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council Civil Defence State of Emergency continues today. We had a reasonably quiet night around the district with only a small number of evacuations in the Geraldine area. We have been supported by NZDF who have a team on the ground helping where needed.

Local areas most affected are the Geraldine Foothills, Geraldine, Winchester and Temuka areas, as well as areas to the north of our district. Latest update is that most river flows are steadily dropping with the exception of the Temuka and Opihi River which is still fluctuating.

Timaru District Council and ECan staff are monitoring developments with support from local contractors.

We will be assessing road conditions at first light in particular in the Geraldine – Winchester – Temuka areas. Major roads closures still include SH1 between Opihi River Bridge and Temuka River Bridge at Arowhenua. SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie, Route 72 Winchester – Geraldine. The latest information will be updated here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/maps/emergency

Due to surface flooding only emergency travel should be undertaken district wide. Drive to the conditions. No unnecessary travel should be taken.

Residents in low lying areas near waterways should remain prepared for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required. If you feel unsafe, don’t wait for conditions to worsen head to your local Civil Defence Centre. In an emergency call 111.

We are asking any residents that have had any flood waters through their houses to please call us on 03 6877200 so that we can arrange rapid assessments of their properties.

We currently have a Civil Defence Centre open in Temuka at Alpine Energy Stadium. Geraldine Service Centre is open for information and support. We will continue to monitor the need for other centres to open in throughout the day. Please note - pets are welcome at CDC only if they are in a contained (i.e. crate).

A boil water notice is still in place for those on the Te Moana and Downlands Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships). This includes Arowhenua Māori School, Barton Rural School, Beaconsfield School and Cannington School.

For school opening details please contact your school directly.

Redruth Transfer Station closed today. Geraldine Transfer Station will likely to be closed for several days. North Zone Rural Rubbish Collection is cancelled and will resume next Monday.

Temuka and Geraldine Service Centres are closed today.

Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and South Canterbury’s 100.3FM.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required

