Flooding And Heavy Rainfall Event: State Of Emergency Declared

Timaru District Council Civil Defence State of Emergency continues today.

After receiving expert advice Timaru District Council Civil Defence have just sent out an emergency alert to residents in the Coopers Creek catchment north of the Orari River to evacuate immediately due to flooding.

We are advising residents if they are in a low-lying area near Coopers Creek and it is safe to do so, they must leave now. Go to higher ground and stay with family or friends.

We are asking that people do not drive through flood water. The water might have eroded large holes in the roads. It may also contain debris, such as trees and corrugated iron. The flood water should be treated as though it is unsafe and contaminated. STAY AWAY from flooded areas until the all-clear is given by Civil Defence. If you feel you are in danger, or have water entering your house or business, call 111.

Evacuees can go to friends or family or to the Temuka Civil Defence Centre - Alpine Energy Stadium situated in the Temuka Domain or the Geraldine Civil Defence Centre situated at Geraldine High School.

Latest update is that most river flows are steadily dropping with the exception of the Temuka and Opihi River which is still fluctuating.

Timaru District Council and ECan staff are monitoring developments with support from local contractors.

We are continuing to assess road conditions in particular in the Geraldine – Winchester – Temuka areas. Major roads closures still include SH1 between Opihi River Bridge and Temuka River Bridge at Arowhenua. SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie, Route 72 Winchester – Geraldine. The latest information on district roads will be updated here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/maps/emergency

Due to surface flooding only emergency travel should be undertaken district wide. Drive to the conditions. No unnecessary travel should be taken.

Residents in low lying areas near waterways should remain prepared for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required. If you feel unsafe, don’t wait for conditions to worsen head to your local Civil Defence Centre. In an emergency call 111.

We are asking any residents that have had any flood waters through their houses to please call us on 03 6877200 so that we can arrange rapid assessments of their properties.

We currently have Civil Defence Centres open in Temuka at Alpine Energy Stadium and in Geraldine at the Geraldine High School. Geraldine Service Centre is open for information and support. Timaru Civil Defence Centre at Southern Trust Events Centre is not currently open but we will continue to monitor the need throughout the day. Please note - pets are welcome at CDC only if they are contained (i.e. crate).

A boil water notice is in place for those on the Geraldine Urban Supply, Rangitata Huts, Te Moana and Downlands Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships). We have Conserve Water Notice in place for all of the Timaru District. Peel Forest is likely to run out of water in the next 12+ hours and our water team may not get out there to resolve until tomorrow.

Redruth Transfer Station closed today. Geraldine Transfer Station will likely to be closed for several days. North Zone Rural Rubbish Collection is cancelled and will resume next Monday.

Temuka and Geraldine Libraries are closed today.

Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and South Canterbury’s 100.3FM.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required

For further information please contact Timaru District Council on (03) 687 7200

