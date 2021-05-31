Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Student Volunteer Army Prepared To Mobilise To Support Canterbury Residents In Wake Of Flooding Event

Monday, 31 May 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Student Volunteer Army

The Student Volunteer Army (SVA) is poised and ready to assist with the response to the Canterbury flooding. While the region is currently grappling with the ongoing effects of the weather, the SVA is prepared to step in to help with the inevitable clean-up that will be required.

Founder & Chief Executive, Sam Johnson, says “After the earthquakes, farmers in the regions helped out Christchurch in a major way. After these floods, we're going to be focused on returning the favour. We encourage anyone who has the time and capacity to support the clean up efforts to join us - everyone is welcome to lend a helping hand.”

For volunteers wanting to assist, the best place to receive updates is via the SVA App, which is downloadable via all of the usual channels (register your ability to assist by joining the ‘Flooding Support Activity’). The SVA will be sharing updates on social media as well.

Those needing help or support should let the SVA know; either by calling 0800 005 902 or emailing hello@sva.org.nz.

The SVA are coordinating with Civil Defence, Federated Farmers and local MPs and Councils. SVA Operations Manager, Penny Roy, says “For the moment, the focus is for everyone to act with extreme caution and to avoid any non-essential travel. As it is appropriate, we’ll update our volunteers about safely getting out to assist with the clean-up.”

The Student Volunteer Army is best known for their response to the Canterbury earthquakes in 2010-11, where they mobilised thousands of young people to volunteer and assist with the clean up. The organisation is now proud to lead thousands of students across the country in volunteering for good throughout their communities, through their primary, secondary and tertiary programmes.

2021 volunteering images available here.

