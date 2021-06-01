Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TDC Emergency Operations Centre: Information Release 7

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 5:38 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

Information Release No. 7

Date: 31 May 2021

Time: 6.45 pm

Flooding and Heavy Rainfall Event: State of Emergency Declared

Timaru District Council Civil Defence State of Emergency continues today. This will be out last update for today. The EOC will remain open tonight for monitoring purposes.

Following a period of calmer weather today, water levels in the affected rivers have begun to slowly recede.

We still recommending that residents in the low lying areas Coopers Creek catchment north of the Orari River remain evacuated until further notice.

Receding floodwater is likely to have caused major scouring and holes in roads, so we are advising people not to travel unless necessary,

The water might have eroded large holes in the roads and it may also contain debris, such as trees and corrugated iron. The flood water should be treated as though it is unsafe and contaminated. STAY AWAY from flooded areas until the all-clear is given by Civil Defence. If you feel you are in danger, or have water entering your house or business, call 111.

TDC will have a clearer view of the status of our roading network tomorrow.The current information on district roads is here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/maps/emergency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reporting the status of the current roads as at 5pm:

· SH8 to Fairlie from Timaru has now reopened.

· SH8 Burkes Pass, Fairlie to Tekapo has reopened.

· SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie is now open. However Rangitata to Geraldine is staying closed overnight with debris being cleared Tuesday.

· SH1, south of Christchurch – closed at the Selwyn River/ Waikirikiri, Dunsandel. Water 500 mm deep, should be opened tomorrow/ Tuesda

· SH1 remains closed several places through mid to south Canterbury – Hinds to Temuka, water 600 mm deep north of the Hinds River bridge.

· SH77 Methven to Windwhistle and Darfield - the inland scenic route – closed due to flooding several places.

· SH79 – Rangitata to Geraldine, flooded in several places.

Important Information

· Residents in low lying areas near waterways should remain prepared for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required. If you feel unsafe, don’t wait for conditions to worsen head to your local Civil Defence Centre. In an emergency call 111.

· We are asking any residents that have had any flood waters through their houses to please call us on 03 6877200 so that we can arrange rapid assessments of their properties.

· A boil water notice is in place for those on the Geraldine Urban Supply, Rangitata Huts, Te Moana and Downlands Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships).

· We have Conserve Water Notice in place for all of the Timaru District, particularly Te Moana and Peel Forest.

· Normal Bin Collections in the North Zone will resume tomorrow.

· Residential bins not collected on Monday will be collected next Monday. Business customers in the Geraldine and Temuka CBDs will have their bins collected this Wednesday afternoon.

· Temuka and Geraldine Libraries are closed today.

· Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and South Canterbury’s 100.3FM.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required

For further information please contact Timaru District Council on (03) 687 7200

