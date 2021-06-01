Flooding Update Canterbury And Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge, SH1 – 11.45 Am Tuesday, 1 June, 2021

Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge

The Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge was closed this morning after drivers reported slumping at the Ashburton end.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency engineers are inspecting the bridge and its piers this morning, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“We will know more about possible structural remedies this afternoon,” she says. “We need to understand the degree of damage before we can look at a repair strategy and possible timeframes for reopening the bridge.”

No detour today

There is no detour via road currently available to SH1 at Ashburton at this time.

Waka Kotahi will be working closely with the Ashburton District Council to get an alternate route reopened, as soon as we can, says Ms Forrester.

Please check the Waka Kotahi map for the current five state highway road closures across Canterbury: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/11

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343640 Aiming for a possible Thursday opening. Please note the Lewis Pass SH7 is open connecting the West Coast to Canterbury.

SH77 Darfield to Mount Hutt https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343712

People can travel from Darfield to Windwhistle around lunchtime today, (1 June) but the Windwhistle to Mount Hutt section is still being assessed and will remain closed today.

South of Christchurch, Burnham to Dunsandel/ the Selwyn River Waikirikiri Bridge: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343743

This section of highway is likely to reopen to one lane initially Tuesday afternoon, 1 June.

SH1 The Ashburton River/Hakatere Bridge currently being assessed (see notes above) https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343896

SH1 Temuka to Hinds https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343694

We are still waiting for flood waters to recede to get a full assessment of repairs needed at various points on this stretch of highway.

All other state highways in Canterbury are now open, albeit with advice to take care and slow down as flooding debris is being cleared away today and this week.

Current situation this morning, Tuesday, 1 June:

