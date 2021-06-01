Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Buying Beyond Price And Quality A Key Focus

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Hawke’s Bay’s five councils have a big effect on the region’s economy through their purchasing decisions and a new approach to procurement will broaden that effect to enhance public value progressively over the next year.

The councils are working together to include ‘broader outcomes’ beyond price and quality in their decisions to purchase or contract for goods or services.

The move is in response to a government-level initiative for wider social, economic, cultural, and environmental outcomes through the acquisition of goods, services and works.

“As a council, we are significant procurers of goods and services, and we know we have an important role to play to incorporate outcomes wider than price and quality into our current procurement process,” says Hastings City Council Major Sandra Hazlehurst.

The progressive procurement approach has already been used in Hastings District Council’s Jobs for Heretaunga programme, and in Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s Provincial Growth Fund projects.

“We are proud of the role we’re playing to bring progressive procurement and the associated outcomes to life across the region’s public sector,” says Central Hawke’s Bay District Council Mayor Alex Walker.

“Procurement using a ‘broader outcomes’ approach has led us to think about the secondary benefits we can generate over and above the core scope of a project, and it’s an emerging area of good practice for councils,” adds Ms Hazlehurst.

“The five Hawke’s Bay councils have collaborated to develop a progressive procurement toolkit, to be introduced across each council from June 2021,” says Ms Walker.

There are many examples of suppliers already acting in this way, taking the lead on upskilling in new trade areas, creating jobs and apprenticeships, investing in workplace literacy and numeracy, and making significant reductions in construction waste going to landfill. For that reason, the councils in Hawke’s Bay want to support those that are already innovating in these and other ways.

The councils are committed to partnering with their suppliers, industry, communities, iwi, and other government agencies to ensure meaningful and long-term positive outcomes for Hawke’s Bay.

The new guide will help each council to see how it can include sustainable outcomes as part of their procurements.

An associated Suppliers Guide has also been developed that will help inform and provide further background for the supplier community and which will be available on individual council websites.

www.chbdc.govt.nz 
www.napier.govt.nz
www.hastingsdc.govt.nz
www.wairoadc.govt.nz
www.hbrc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>



Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 