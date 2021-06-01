NZTA Misleads By Claiming Two Lanes Required For Bridge Trial

Today’s advice by NZ Transport Agency’s Brett Gliddon that “a trial of using the existing harbour bridge for cyclists and pedestrians would require two lanes[1]” is disingenuous and misleading.

NZTA’s Detailed Business Case assessment of the options include the use a single lane to provide for walking and cycling (Option 3 of NZTA’s report dated January, see page 73 [2]).

The trial could easily replicate the barriers of Option 3, to provide a safe 4.5 metre shared path for walking and cycling. However Gliddon knows by claiming two traffic lanes are required, the trial will not be approved.

GetAcross spokeperson Christine Rose says “Such advice is misleading and calculated to block progress. Whilst this is not necessarily surprising given NZTA’s track record over the last 17 years, it is disappointing and time it stopped.”

Transport Planner, Bevan Woodward says “This kind of behaviour by NZTA adds weight to our call for an independent panel to oversee the options and a trial of one traffic lane for walking and cycling. The Government’s Policy on Land Transport is clear: Less traffic through mode shift to the sustainable modes. It’s time NZTA got onboard.”

[1] https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/nzta-considering-cycle-trial-on-auckland-harbour-bridge-two-lanes-required/KF5SEBPVZHAECZOCDQOFMUQCOQ/

[2] https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/projects/northern-pathway/AHB-shared-path-SSBC-20200106.pdf

