Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On The Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge, SH1, And Other Closures Still In Place In Canterbury

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 5:26 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Jun 1, 2021

Flooding update Canterbury and Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge, SH1 reopening 10 pm tonight for light traffic

Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge

The Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge on SH1 reopens for light traffic at 10 pm tonight, 1 June.* The bridge will have two-way traffic, restricted to 30 km/ hour in each direction.

The bridge was closed this morning after drivers reported slumping on the deck at the Ashburton end. This evening it was load tested using a crane and 14 tonne weights by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“The damaged pier, which sunk around 150mm during the recent one-in-100-year floods, is stable, based on the monitoring data received tonight,” says Pete Connors, System Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“Based on these results under load testing pressure each lane, the bridge can take light traffic,” he says.

Mr Connors thanked all local people and regular users of the bridge for their patience while this essential, precautionary load-testing was undertaken. He urged people to take it slowly on not just this bridge but local roads in coming days.

“Many roads will need patching and repairs after being under water and damaged by debris for 48 hours. There will be temporary speed limits in several places around the Canterbury region while crews catch up with that work.”

There is no access for pedestrians or cyclists at this stage.

A bridge closure Wednesday, 10 am to 2 pm

Load testing for heavier traffic (trucks) will be underway on Wednesday, 2 June, and there will be a late morning to early afternoon bridge closure involved. This will be 10 am to 2 pm.

Repairs

“Waka Kotahi’s bridge engineers are working on the longer-term solutions for this bridge’s pier and we will keep the community informed as that is developed,” says Mr Connors.

Waka Kotahi System Manager Pete Connors, left, explains the stress loading systems used to test bridge piers to Ashburton District Council’s emergency operations centre staff and Mayor Neil Brown this afternoon.

Local road routes outside SH1 and other state highways

For local road details for journeys that do not involve the Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge, please check the links in red at the top of the Waka Kotahi page https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

There are just two highway closures in place in Canterbury tonight:

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343640

Aiming to reopen late Thursday.

SH1 The Hinds River Bridge – with a short, local road detour signposted in place:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343694

  • All other state highways in Canterbury are now open, albeit with advice to take care and slow down as flooding debris is being cleared away today and this week.

*Light vehicles generally weigh less than 3.5 tonnes and are mostly driven by Class 1 driver licence holders. Freight vehicles/trucks need to use alternate routes to get around Ashburton tonight and tomorrow until further load testing on Wednesday is available. Details of local roads open and maps are outlined on the Ashburton District Council’s webpage as at 8.40 pm tonight:

https://www.ashburtondc.govt.nz/news/notices-and-advisories/30-may-2021-weather-event-updates?fbclid=IwAR0XTyL3hqJmFNCf_7LjFEnlM3fwmQAwXmwRMuBmW0iEHo7J9xcTFRGF1Vo

See the local council maps and directions for those alternate local road routes. (Red bar at the top of these pages):

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/11

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>



Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 