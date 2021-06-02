Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nearly A Third Of New Zealand Youth Face Housing Stress: Youth19 Survey

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 5:57 am
Press Release: Youth19

Housing deprivation is common among New Zealand secondary school students, according to a large-scale survey.

As many as 29 percent of students experienced at least one form of housing deprivation in the previous 12 months, according to the Youth19 Housing Deprivation Brief from the University of Auckland and Victoria University of Wellington.

The data are from a survey in 2019 of 7,721 adolescents from 49 Auckland, Northland and Waikato schools and kura kaupapa Māori.

“Most people would be astounded that so many young people turn up to school every day facing such serious housing problems outside of school,” says Associate Professor Terryann Clark, from the School of Nursing at the University of Auckland.

“In some cases, families are split up because their accommodation is too small. In others, young people are left couch-surfing, or, in the worst cases, sleeping in cars, marae or emergency housing, and yet they still turn up to school every day.”

When asked about the previous 12 months:

  • 10% reported living in inadequate accommodation, such as sleeping in a garage, on the floor, couch-surfing, or sharing a bed because there was nowhere else to sleep.
  • 2% reported “serious housing deprivation,” a sub-category that included sleeping in cars, marae, hostels or emergency housing.
  • 15% of students said their families often or always worried about paying the rent or mortgage.
  • 10% reported their families had split up because of accommodation that was too small, with larger homes too costly or unavailable
  • 7% said they had moved homes two or more times.

“Change the housing market so it’s not so difficult for my family to pay the rent and actually have a roof over their heads,” urged a 13-year-old Māori girl who was one of the survey respondents.

While the Youth2000 series of surveys has been running since 2000, this is the first time in-depth questions on housing deprivation have been asked.

One of the prompts was Dr Clark and her youth worker colleagues in Whangārei noticing an increase in stories of students who were without safe, stable housing.

The problems identified in the survey were not evenly spread.

“Youth housing deprivation affects Māori and ethnic minorities more frequently, which is likely to reflect larger issues of housing unaffordability and ethnic discrimination in renting practices,” the report said.

Youth with disabilities and Rainbow and takataapui youth were also likely to fare worse than others.

Another Māori student, with a disability, wrote that the one thing that would improve family and home life was “having a disability shower for me and maybe a caregiver to help me and my family…”

The report suggested a broad range of measures, including:

  • Ensuring that all families have enough money to pay for safe, dry and healthy homes and other basics like food
  • Increasing disability allowances for children so that families have suitable housing
  • Expanding state and social housing options
  • Rental regulation and increased legal protection for tenants
  • Disincentivising private investments in rental properties 
     

Dr Clark co-leads the Youth19 study with Associate Professor Terry Fleming, of Victoria University of Wellington and other colleagues from the universities of Auckland, Victoria and Otago.

For more information and the Housing Deprivation Brief see website www.youth19.ac.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Youth19 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>



Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 