Open Fire Season For Marlborough South And Kaikoura

Marlborough South and Kaikoura are moving to an open fire season from 8 am on Wednesday 2 June.

An open fire season means people planning on lighting a fire outdoors do not require a permit.

Restrictions remain in place for public conservation land.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Chris Hayles says substantial rainfall in the area has reduced the potential fire risk.

"But people still need to take extra care if they are planning on lighting a fire," he says.

"While the risk of a fire spreading has decreased, it hasn’t been eliminated.

"We’d like anyone planning on lighting a fire to visit www.checkitsalright.nz for advice and to check their local council’s rules around outdoor burning.

Chris Hayles also wants to thank those in Marlborough and Kaikoura who, aware of the fire risks over the last six months, showed caution when planning and lighting fires.

