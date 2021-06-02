Flooding And Heavy Rainfall Event: State Of Emergency Declared

Timaru District Council Civil Defence State of Emergency continues today.

Following a prolonged period of calmer weather today, water levels in the affected rivers are continuing to recede and repairs to river banks are continuing.

People returning to properties that have had any flood waters through them need to call us on 03 687 7200 before reoccupying.

This is so we can arrange rapid assessments of their properties. Water and septic systems may have been affected even if water didn’t enter the house, so it is essential people get in touch.

Flood water should be treated as though it is unsafe and contaminated. STAY AWAY from flooded areas.

Receding floodwater has caused major scouring and holes across our road network. Main routes between Timaru, Temuka, Geraldine (via Orari) and Pleasant Point are open. However, there is significant damage and closures on rural roads and we are advising people not to travel on these roads unless necessary as well as please not crossing any road closure signs.

Updating information on local road status here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/maps/emergency

Routes north through Ashburton District are now available for general and goods vehicles, people should check the Ashburton District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency websites for more details prior to travel.

Important Information

· Residents in low lying areas near waterways should remain prepared for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required. If you feel unsafe, don’t wait for conditions to worsen head to your local Civil Defence Centre. In an emergency call 111.

· A boil water notice remains in place for those on the Geraldine Urban Supply, Te Moana and Downlands Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships).

· We have Conserve Water Notice in place for all of the Timaru District, particularly Te Moana and Peel Forest.

· Normal Bin Collections in the North Zone have resumed.

· Residential bins not collected on Monday will be collected next Monday. Business customers in the Geraldine and Temuka CBDs will have their bins collected this afternoon.

· Temuka and Geraldine Libraries are now open.

· Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and South Canterbury’s 100.3FM.

