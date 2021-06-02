Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Dwelling Consents Set Another Record

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 11:13 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the latest figures for dwelling consents issued in Auckland over the past year show the progress the city is making towards addressing its long-running housing supply issues.

“More than 1600 new dwellings were consented in Auckland in April 2021—that’s a 40 per cent increase on the previous record for April set in 2018,” Mayor Goff says.

“This brings our annual total to 18,224, meaning 3000 more dwellings were consented in the 12 months to April 2021 than in the four years from 2008 to 2011 combined.

“The increased supply of housing to meet demand is a prerequisite to—but not the only requirement for—stabilisation of house prices and rents.

“April’s consents also continue the trend we’ve seen where most dwellings consented are attached dwellings. This past month, two-thirds of all dwellings consented were attached, and for the year, the figure stands at about 64 per cent.

“This shows that Auckland is becoming a more compact city, which is necessary, in the face of major population growth, to tackle problems of carbon emissions, sprawl-related traffic congestion and intrusion onto elite soils.

“While the continued record-breaking pace of dwelling consents issued in Auckland indicates progress in our efforts to alleviate the city’s housing supply issues, it also means that Auckland needs more investment in infrastructure to ensure that the required new dwellings can be delivered,” Mayor Goff says.

“I welcome the government’s announcement in March of $3.8 billion to build infrastructure and accelerate home building nationwide.

“Given that 43 per cent of all dwellings consented in New Zealand in the past year are in Auckland, I would hope that a proportionate share of this and other funding be allocated to Auckland to help ensure that key infrastructure such as water, roading, and public space is delivered so that home building can go ahead.”

Auckland Council’s Regulatory Committee chair, Councillor Linda Cooper, says, “the high levels of dwelling consents that we are seeing are showing no signs of slowing down. This is heartening given the fears of early 2020 that a COVID-19 induced economic slowdown would hamper residential construction.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 